Martin Sandidge

Martin Otis Sandidge  

Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Born to the late Russell and Sarah Sandidge. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Martin O. Sandidge, Jr. (Tonjhe'), Timon O. Sandidge, and Dwahn H. Sandidge; daughter, Tye O. Magloire; four grandchildren, Timoni, Elijah, Leilani and Jesse; one brother, Lawrence (Charlean); six sisters, Delores, Ruby, Linda, Margaret, Beverly (Jodie) and Magdalen (Efford); two aunts, Mary and Mildred; a devoted friend, Amy Tankoano and a host of other dear family and friends. Visitation, 10am, Service 11 a.m., April 27, 2019, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD. Interment, 10:15 a.m., May 6, 2019 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2019
