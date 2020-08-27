SECREST Martin Adams Secrest An accomplished broadcaster, musician and engineer, Martin Adams Secrest had the rare ability to both command a stage and build it. From splicing tapes in a production studio to customizing his own guitars in a basement shop, Martin was a meticulous craftsman behind the scenes, and a creative performer when the curtain went up, engaging audiences and always making those around him sound better. Beyond his prodigious skills, both artistic and technical, a dry wit, a penchant for fun and a passion for shared adventures built an enduring legacy among friends and colleagues as diverse as his interests. In short, Martin played well with others. Martin Secrest, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 15, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. He was witty, generous, entertaining, and well-loved by all who knew him. A long-time resident of Arlington, Virginia, Martin was born in Washington, DC, and spent most of his early years in Chevy Chase, Maryland. After graduating from his beloved Kenyon College, Martin began a career in radio. He worked at several radio stations in Monticello, New York, and Washington, DC, including WMAL for many years, as a producer and engineer. He enjoyed many years of watching the Washington Capitals play up close while working on the WTOP broadcast as a side-gig. He finished his career as an executive producer in television at Voice of America News Center. Martin enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, including karting, playing basketball, and dri ving and tinkering with his 1971 Triumph TR6. Aside from his family, Martin's most beloved treasure was music in all forms, which led him to his radio career. An accomplished electric guitarist, Martin played in Left on Lincoln, a band that played regularly in local bars in Arlington, Bethesda, and at various National Mall activities. He also co-founded and led Zack, Jack and Jake, a jazz-soul-funk combo that showcased Martin's exceptional gifts of improvisation and musicality. Martin also enjoyed building, repairing and modifying guitars, often performing with guitars he had built himself. Martin was a husband, father, brother, son, stepson, and friend who was loved by all who met him. His marriage to Moira Muccio Secrest in 1997 and his children, Declan, 19, and Anna, 17, brightened his life and he was devoted to each of them immensely. This is his biggest legacy. Martin's other love was spending time every summer since childhood at Lakeside, Ohio, with grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, and other family. He could be found on the porch of his cousins' cottage, watching the lake, playing guitar, and entertaining family with jokes and his self-deprecating wit. He is survived by his wife, Moira Muccio Secrest, and his children, Declan, 19, and Anna, 17 of Arlington, Virginia. He is also survived by his mother, Meryle Secrest Beveridge, a well-known biographer, recipient of a White House medal, his stepfather, Tom Beveridge of Washington, DC, his brothers, Cary Secrest of Silver Spring, MD , his half-brother, Jonathan Secrest of Brattleboro, VT, his sister, Gillian Clark of Gilbert, AZ, and his half-sister, Amy Secrest Cropp of Bethesda, MD, and eight nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Colum Muccio of Guatemala City, Guatemala, and sister-in-law, Sheila Muccio of Relay, MD. Martin was predeceased by his father, David Secrest, a political scientist and child prodigy pianist and his stepmother, Helen Pietrowski Secrest, a pediatric nurse and clinical research nurse. A small gathering of family and friends will be held in Arlington, Virginia in the next few weeks. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Guitars not Guns https://www.guitarsnotguns.org
