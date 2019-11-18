The Washington Post

Martin Rousseau Walker  

Passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 in his home in Stafford, VA. Following 4 years in the Air Force as a Russian and German translator, he retired from a 30 plus year management career with the Federal Aviation Administration. His passions spanned a spectrum of interests as a pilot and flight instructor, photographer, avid skier, amateur astronomer, triathlon athlete and classic cars and music enthusiast. Martin is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Walker; children, Valerie Sanders, Bryan Walker and Mark Swanson; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and sisters, Lolita Gilkes and Sonia Paratore. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a future date as well as Interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
