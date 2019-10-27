Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Wiegand. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Martin Wiegand

Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13. Martin was born October 22, 1928, in Washington DC, the first child of five to Elizabeth Wagner and Martin Tripp Wiegand. He attended Ben W. Murch, Alice Deal and Woodrow Wilson High School where he was a good athlete and excelled as a running back for the Tigers. He followed in his father's footsteps attending the University of Pennsylvania. There he studied business at the Wharton School and joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the Friars. After graduation, he served in the US Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 13. Martin was born October 22, 1928, in Washington DC, the first child of five to Elizabeth Wagner and Martin Tripp Wiegand. He attended Ben W. Murch, Alice Deal and Woodrow Wilson High School where he was a good athlete and excelled as a running back for the Tigers. He followed in his father's footsteps attending the University of Pennsylvania. There he studied business at the Wharton School and joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the Friars. After graduation, he served in the US Army and Army Reserves. Following his service, he began his dual career at the family lumber company and at Metropolis Building and Loan Association. He married Jane Chandler in 1956 and together they had three children. Though they would later divorce, they reunited and were together until Jane's death in 2016. He was a member of St. Columba's Episcopal Church and the Washington National Cathedral. Martin enjoyed surf fishing, playing golf with his many friends at Columbia, at Burning Tree and on the eastern shore, and spending time with his grandchildren. Martin is preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and son Madison Tripp. He is survived by his four sisters, Barbara Pillote (Bob), Elizabeth Winters, Anna Margaret Kerr and Doris Stegeman; his two sons, Martin (Nancy) and Chandler (Margaret) and four grandchildren, Martin (Jane), Wagner, Chandler (Jill) and Darby Jane. A service of Christian burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made the Army Distaff Foundation at Knollwood or St. Columba's Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Knollwood for their compassionate care.

