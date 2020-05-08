The Washington Post

MARTIN YOUNG Sr. (1953 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1360 Minnieville Rd
Woodbridge, VA
Notice
MARTIN H. YOUNG, SR.  

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, the world quietly lost Martin H. Young, Sr.
Martin's battle with cancer ended peacefully in his sleep while under the care of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Born on January 14, 1953 in Alexandria, VA, Martin was an involved member of his community. His two sons, Martin Young Jr and Christopher Young, his stepdaughter, Sherry Meidit, as well as his wife, Patricia, survive him.
Martin is the beloved grandfather of Martin III, Breana, Camen, Jackson and Colton. He was also a loving grandfather of Kaitlyn, Laura, Kayla and a great-grandson, Camden.
His siblings, Mary Webber, Phyllis Price, John Young and their shared loving family and friends, further survive him.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 1360 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge VA 22193 on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at noon.
Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2020
