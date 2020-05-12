MARTINA EVELYN COLEMAN
Martina Evelyn Coleman transitioned on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Coleman, Kathy (David) Chittams and Patty (Bruce) Bates; seven grandchildren, Tina, Tiffany, Kevin, David, Brent, Brandon and Brieana; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her three brothers and seven sisters. A private service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, with live streaming available. A memorial will be held at a later date. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services by Henry S. Washington & Sons.