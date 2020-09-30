MARVIN CLEMONS



MARVIN EARL CLEMONS (Age 72)

On September 11, 2020, our beloved Marvin Earl Clemons went home to be with our Lord and Savior. He leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Alonzo Clemons, Wanda Knight (Derrick); three grandchildren, Ladon Thomas, Tonia Saunders, and Brent Knight; two great-grandchildren, Mekhi Cherry and Camden Smith; three brothers, Allen T. Clemons Sr. (Harriett), Frank Clemons Sr. (Vickie), John T. Clemons, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen T. Clemons Sr. and Annie Potter Clemons along with one grandson, Alonzo Fiero Smith. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320 at 10 a.m. Social Distancing and Face Masks REQUIRED.



