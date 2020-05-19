Marvin Keith Hancock
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by father, Roland Hancock; two daughters, Marvette Deadwyler and Porsche Hancock; one son, Delante' Johnson; nine grandchildren; one sister, Bonita Taylor; three brothers, Thaddeus Hancock, John Hancock, and Steven Hancock; a host of other relative and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Hancock will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol St., NE on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.