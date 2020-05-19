The Washington Post

MARVIN HANCOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN HANCOCK.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ
5301 North Capitol St
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Marvin Keith Hancock

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by father, Roland Hancock; two daughters, Marvette Deadwyler and Porsche Hancock; one son, Delante' Johnson; nine grandchildren; one sister, Bonita Taylor; three brothers, Thaddeus Hancock, John Hancock, and Steven Hancock; a host of other relative and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Hancock will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol St., NE on Wednesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.