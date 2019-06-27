

MARVIN R. LEIBOWITZ (Age 88)



On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, MARVIN R. LEIBOWITZ, of Boca Raton, Florida. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Glynn Leibowitz. Devoted father of Helane (Richard) Goldstein of Chevy Chase and Stuart (Sherri) Leibowitz of Rydal, PA. Cherished grandfather of Abby (Jonathan) Jagoda, Lily Goldstein, Alison Leibowitz and Jordan Leibowitz. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 10 AM at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 S. Glen Road, Potomac, MD. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Following the interment, the family will welcome guests at the home of Helane and Richard Goldstein. Guests are welcome to the Goldsteins' residence Saturday evening with Shiva to be continued on Sunday and Monday at 8pm at the Goldsteins' home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Goldstein-Leibowitz Adult Education Fund of Congregation B'nai Tzedek. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.