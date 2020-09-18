Marvin Clyde McFeaters, Jr.
National Legislative Officer of the Catholic War Veterans of the USA and a retired insurance and investment broker, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home in Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years, Evelyne R. McFeaters, and other relatives. A detailed obituary is posted online at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
. There will be a wake from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 25 at Saint James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA 22046. The Mass will be livestreamed at the Murphy Funeral Homes web site entry for Marvin McFeaters (www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
). Interment immediately follows at National Memorial Park Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the DAV
Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, Tel. 877-426-2838, in the name of Marvin C. McFeaters, Jr.