

Marvin Aaron Mermelstein



Marvin Aaron Mermelstein, 85, of Rockville, Maryland, died peacefully in his sleep on October 4, 2019. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dana Jo Kahn Mermelstein, his 3 children, Roger Alan Mermelstein (Amy), Evan Richard Mermelstein (Missi), Jill Elizabeth Lachter (Lou), his 6 grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, Ilana, Danny, Jake, and Hayley, his 2 sisters, Arlene Michaels and Lois Bialek (Jack), his sister-in-law, Hermine Kahn, and brother-in-law, Jeremy Kahn, as well as several nieces and nephews. Originally from Coney Island, New York, Marvin graduated from Lincoln High School, enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and went to the University of Miami on the GI Bill. In 1960 he married his college sweetheart, Dana Jo. They moved to Maryland, where Marvin was a Physical Education teacher in the Montgomery County school system for 26 years. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva at the home of Jill and Lou Lachter on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.