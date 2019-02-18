MARVIN RICHARD EWELL, SR.
Peacefully passed on February 10, 2019. Marvin leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife, Rhodia Ewell; children, Marvin Richard Ewell, Jr., LaTanya Ewell Chew, and Rochanda Valencia Ewell. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, four brothers, Purcell, McKinley, Glenn and Gilbert; one sister, Melba Griffin, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. On Tuesday, February 19, friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd. Suitland, MD.