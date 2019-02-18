MARVIN RICHARD EWELL Sr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN RICHARD EWELL Sr..

 

MARVIN RICHARD EWELL, SR.  

Peacefully passed on February 10, 2019. Marvin leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife, Rhodia Ewell; children, Marvin Richard Ewell, Jr., LaTanya Ewell Chew, and Rochanda Valencia Ewell. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, four brothers, Purcell, McKinley, Glenn and Gilbert; one sister, Melba Griffin, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. On Tuesday, February 19, friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd. Suitland, MD.
 

logo
Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.