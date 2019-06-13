Marvin R. Riddick
On Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Durham, NC. Husband of Gloria Foster Riddick; father of Marvin R. Riddick, Jr and Steven Q. Riddick. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sisters, Rosa Parker, Kay Byrd and Deborah Riddick; and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria VA 22306 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.