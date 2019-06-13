The Washington Post

Marvin Riddick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Riddick.
Service Information
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Rd
Alexandria, VA 22306
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Marvin R. Riddick  

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Durham, NC. Husband of Gloria Foster Riddick; father of Marvin R. Riddick, Jr and Steven Q. Riddick. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sisters, Rosa Parker, Kay Byrd and Deborah Riddick; and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria VA 22306 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.