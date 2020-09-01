MARVIN ROSENBLATT

MARVIN B. ROSENBLATT, M.D.
MARVIN B. ROSENBLATT, M.D., of Potomac MD, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Married for nearly 62 years to his beloved wife Sue; loving father to Alisa Talisman, Shari Sturm, Michele Bloom and Harris Rosenblatt; beloved grandfather to Nick, Lita and Max Talisman, Rachel and Robin Sturm, Jeremy, Eli, Jenna and Ally Bloom, and Eliana, Eden and Colby Rosenblatt; survived by his dear sister Delores Helman of Berkley, CA. Marvin previously served in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and a military doctor. Private funeral services will be held at the gravesite at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of America - Washington Chapter, or the charity of your choice
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com