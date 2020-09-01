1/
MARVIN ROSENBLATT
MARVIN B. ROSENBLATT, M.D.  
MARVIN B. ROSENBLATT, M.D., of Potomac MD, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Married for nearly 62 years to his beloved wife Sue; loving father to Alisa Talisman, Shari Sturm, Michele Bloom and Harris Rosenblatt; beloved grandfather to Nick, Lita and Max Talisman, Rachel and Robin Sturm, Jeremy, Eli, Jenna and Ally Bloom, and Eliana, Eden and Colby Rosenblatt; survived by his dear sister Delores Helman of Berkley, CA. Marvin previously served in the U.S. Air Force as a Captain and a military doctor. Private funeral services will be held at the gravesite at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of America - Washington Chapter, or the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
