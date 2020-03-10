

Marvin Swartz "Popi" (Age 93)



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Brookdale Potomac Senior Living. Marvin was born on September 15, 1926, and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. From a young age, Marvin found solace in his studies of science and the universe. After graduating high school early, at age 16, he went to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD, but his independent spirit shone too bright, and he eventually left the academy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wake Forest College. In 1948 Marvin married Frances Berger, and they had three children. In 1959 Marvin and his family moved to Virginia, and later to Silver Spring, Maryland, after being hired as a solar physicist for NASA where he worked for over 40 years until retiring in 2006. Marvin loved education, the power of science, and studying the mysteries of the universe. He enjoyed hiking on the Billy Goat Trail, woodworking and photography. His intelligence and compassion for others could only be outdone by his love of humor and bad joke-telling. Marvin is survived by his children, Steven, Brian; and Iris; his daughters-in-law Barbara and Barbara; his son-in-law Robert; his grandchildren Kimberly, Scott and James; his granddaughter-in-law Amy; as well as his great-grandchildren, Luke, Jude and River. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Marvin are invited to the Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home, 1091 Rockville Pike, Rockville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to reminisce, grieve and celebrate the life of a great father, scientist, humanist and humorist. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.