

Marvin Wagner

Died peacefully on May 23, 2020 at age 90. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet, and his loving children, Carole, Robert, Janet and Steven; daughters-in-law, Laura and Jenny; son-in-law, Bill; grandchildren, Michelle, Dylan, David, Michael, Benjamin, Brendan, Ryan and Leanna; grandson-in-law, Trevor, granddaughter-in-law, Devon; and great-grandchildren, Charles and Anna.His story is the American success story. Beginning life in a tenement, his family later moved to the then new Williamsburg public housing projects in Brooklyn, New York. When he was five his father abandoned the family at the height of the Depression. By the time he was twelve he was supporting his mother and sister. He created his own path to college at Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School with scholarships and the GI Bill, practicing law for over 50 years. He later earned a master's degree in law from Georgetown University and taught at Antioch School of Law in Washington, DC, a school specializing in public policy.Entering the public sector as a public policy attorney, he helped to write the first national drunk driving laws based on blood alcohol content. Introducing the concept locally in the town of Oyster Bay and Nassau County, New York and later as a member of the National Highway Traffic Safety Board within the Department of Transportation, he shared these ideas with state legislatures, helping to make highways safer with data-based testing, implied consent laws and the legalization of roadblocks with a case that he helped bring to the Supreme Court. During his tenure these strategies were instrumental in reducing drunk driving deaths, nationally. He went on to help to nationalize standards by continuing to educate lawmakers and judges. Transitioning from highway safety to representing young people in Fairfax, Virginia led to appointments by two governors to the Juvenile Justice Commission in Richmond, where he served for eight years.His interest in politics stemmed from a first-hand understanding of poverty and inequity. This led to a longtime commitment to the Democratic Party in both New York and Virginia, including a run for the House of Delegates. He served as a leader of party committees throughout his adult life, the last eight years as the chair of the Democratic Club at Greenspring retirement community in Springfield. He led discussion groups, constitutional lectures, Greenspring Jeopardy and bridge tournaments. He was literally the poster child for Greenspring as his picture adorned their promotional brochure.He is remembered most for his undying love and devotion to family. A seasoned traveler, he and his wife treated their family to annual trips throughout the world, ending with his 90th birthday party - a cruise to Canada in August of last year.Marvin Wagner worked to bring safety and justice to his country and community. His final weeks were spent in a personal battle with the coronavirus pandemic. The family encourages donations to the Wolf Trap Foundation in Vienna, Virginia. A lover of music, theater and dance, he and Harriet were volunteer ushers there for 30 years.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.



