MARY ADAMS (1939 - 2019)
Mary E. Adams  

On Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake. She is survived by her beloved husband, Linwood Adams, Sr., two children, Linwood Adams, Jr. and Linda Adams; two sisters, Lillian Keys and Elizabeth Williams; two granddaughters, Andrea M. Spells (Harshod) and Lakeisha Young; two sisters-in-law, Annabelle Mathis and Luretha Mays, 13 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Adams will lie in state where family will receive friends on Monday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 1301 North Carolina, Avenue, NE. The Rev. Richard B. Black, Officiating. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by Alexander Pope Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
