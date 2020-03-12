The Washington Post

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Survived by two devoted nieces, Deborah Pinchback-Cook and Sandra Pinchback-Bent (Errol). Also survived by two additional nieces, Murlene Johnson and Genetta Whitley, one great-nephew, two great-nieces, two great-great nephews, and a host of other relatives, extended family and friends. On Saturday, March 14, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Private.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
