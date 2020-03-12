MARY FRANCES ALLEN
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Survived by two devoted nieces, Deborah Pinchback-Cook and Sandra Pinchback-Bent (Errol). Also survived by two additional nieces, Murlene Johnson and Genetta Whitley, one great-nephew, two great-nieces, two great-great nephews, and a host of other relatives, extended family and friends. On Saturday, March 14, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at John Wesley AME Zion Church, 1615 14th St. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Private.