MARY AMOIA
1932 - 2020
Mary Vita Amoia (Age 87)  
Died peacefully at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital on a Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Mary was born December 5, 1932 in Mt. Vernon, NY, the youngest daughter of Francesco (Frank) Amoia and Raffaella Palmiotto Amoia. As a child, Mary attended Catholic school in Mt. Vernon prior to the family moving to Washington, DC in the late 1940s. She graduated from McKinley Technological High School in DC and began her career as a secretary for the Federal Government that spanned over 50 years both in Washington and overseas. Mary was a true shopaholic, loved to travel and to cook the Italian food that she had grown up with.  Mary is survived by her sister Josephine Amoia of Vienna, VA; nephews Michael Amoia (Jessica), Christopher Amoia (Crystal), and Steven Amoia; niece Michelle Amoia; sister-in-laws Constance Amoia and Carol Amoia, as well as a number of cousins, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers Michael Anthony Amoia of Gaithersburg, MD and Anthony Francis Amoia of Grasonville, MD. Funeral services will be private with internment in the Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD/Washington, DC where her parents are laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Salvation Army or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 14, 2020.
