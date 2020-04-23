

MARY JOSEPHINE AMOS



Mary Josephine Amos, 84, of Oakton, VA passed away Thursday April 16, 2020. She was born March 9, 1936, the daughter of Andrew and Gertrude Iven Schwaller.

Mary was a secretary in the Water Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. She was a 1954 graduate of Eugene High School, and a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Vienna, VA. Mary was an avid supporter of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church and the maintenance of its cemetery.

On July 12, 1958 she married Larry L. Amos, who survives at their home. In addition to her husband she is survived by children Bryan Amos, Mitchell Amos, Laura Urwin and husband Geoff, Jennifer Petrozzo and husband Dan, Craig Amos, Stephanie Amos and husband Rob Tarter, and grandchildren Jessica Goedtel, Sergei Amos, Nicole Petrozzo, Michael Petrozzo, Kristina Amos and Nicholas Amos. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Bernard James Schwaller and wife Josephine Schulte Schwaller; sisters Rita Meller and Frances Adrian and husband Richard.

A Funeral Mass and Graveside Service are being planned at a later date at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Mary's Home, Missouri.