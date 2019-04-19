Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY and JOHN FIELDS. View Sign



Mary (Marinka) Cooper Fields, 82, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away at home on April 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Barry Fields, who passed away on August 19, 2013. They were both originally from Texas and met on the campus of Southern Methodist University. They married young and started a family with the birth of their eldest daughter Tara Kerstin Fields and their youngest daughter, Briana Karen Fields. They both pursued their higher education in Texas while raising their family. Barry earned his BA at the University of Texas and Mary completed hers after the family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. The family moved to Northern Virginia in order to further Barry's career with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms in Washington DC, and Mary soon began working for the Federal Trade Commission. They retired from these government agencies after many years of rewarding careers. They shared many hobbies such as music, reading, travel and photography, and devoted their lives to their family which included their daughters, Kerstin's children Rachel Elizabeth, Alexander Benjamin and Rebecca Renee Griffin, their great granddaughter Hannah Elizabeth Griffin, and Briana's husband Jacob (Jack) Dolejsi, and of course their beloved pets including Harrison and Fifi. The couple was adventurous, loving, remained eternally in awe of the beauty of nature and lived their lives to the fullest. Mary is also survived by the wife and children of her brother John Oliver Cooper, Katherine F. Cooper, Terry D. Cooper and family, Donna (Cooper) Clayton and family, and Julia (Cooper) Bonner and family. A memorial service will be held for Mary at the Demaine Funeral Home on Backlick Road in Springfield Virginia at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at Mary (Marinka) Cooper Fields, 82, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away at home on April 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Barry Fields, who passed away on August 19, 2013. They were both originally from Texas and met on the campus of Southern Methodist University. They married young and started a family with the birth of their eldest daughter Tara Kerstin Fields and their youngest daughter, Briana Karen Fields. They both pursued their higher education in Texas while raising their family. Barry earned his BA at the University of Texas and Mary completed hers after the family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. The family moved to Northern Virginia in order to further Barry's career with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms in Washington DC, and Mary soon began working for the Federal Trade Commission. They retired from these government agencies after many years of rewarding careers. They shared many hobbies such as music, reading, travel and photography, and devoted their lives to their family which included their daughters, Kerstin's children Rachel Elizabeth, Alexander Benjamin and Rebecca Renee Griffin, their great granddaughter Hannah Elizabeth Griffin, and Briana's husband Jacob (Jack) Dolejsi, and of course their beloved pets including Harrison and Fifi. The couple was adventurous, loving, remained eternally in awe of the beauty of nature and lived their lives to the fullest. Mary is also survived by the wife and children of her brother John Oliver Cooper, Katherine F. Cooper, Terry D. Cooper and family, Donna (Cooper) Clayton and family, and Julia (Cooper) Bonner and family. A memorial service will be held for Mary at the Demaine Funeral Home on Backlick Road in Springfield Virginia at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at www.alz.org

