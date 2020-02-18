The Washington Post

  • "We are deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family..."
    - Steven, Ericka Carrick
  • "Now Mary is up in Heaven with others we love smiling down..."
    - John Teabo
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Andrew Apostle Church
11600 Kemp Mill Road
Silver Spring, DC
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Andrew Apostle Church
11600 Kemp Mill Road
Silver Spring, DC
Mary Ann Rozanski (Age 88)  

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife for 62 years of Raymond R.A. Rozanski; mother of Charles (Victoria), Peter (Pamela), Victoria, and Robert (Mary). Also survived by 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 12:15 to 1 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

