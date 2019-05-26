

Mary Jane Armstrong

(Age 73)



Of Arlington, VA, passed away May 21, 2019. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Theodora and Seymour Herman; and brother, Ralph Dewar. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas Armstrong; daughters, Michelle and April; and grandchild, Jaden.

Jane enjoyed spending time at the beach and was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and the Redskins.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home - Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Interment to follow at National Memorial Park.