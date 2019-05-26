The Washington Post

MARY ARMSTRONG

Visitation
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Notice
Mary Jane Armstrong  
(Age 73)  

Of Arlington, VA, passed away May 21, 2019. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Theodora and Seymour Herman; and brother, Ralph Dewar. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas Armstrong; daughters, Michelle and April; and grandchild, Jaden.
Jane enjoyed spending time at the beach and was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and the Redskins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home - Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203, where funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Interment to follow at National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
