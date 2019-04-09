MARY AUTH

MARY ELLEN AUTH  

On Sunday, April 7, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Anton N. "Tony" Auth; mother of Andrea (Charles) Porciello, Anton "Tony" (Claudia) Auth, Michelle (Douglas) Vaughters and Christopher (Hilary) Auth and grandmother of Anton "Tony", Sebastian, Leigh, Logan and Claire Auth, Samuel, Mary and Luke Vaughters, Emily, Lillian and Margaret Porciello. Friends are invited to celebrate Mary Ellen's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. Interment will be private on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 9, 2019
