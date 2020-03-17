

Mary Willard Pickett Bagby

(Age 96)



Of Fairfax, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mary was born in Washington, DC, on November 12, 1923, the daughter of Belle T. and Ludo C. Pickett. In DC, Mary attended Central High School where she was a member of Alpha Chapter, Beta Mu Sorority. Subsequently, she received her degree from Stratford Hall, Stratford College in Danville, VA. At graduation, she received the school's highest award, the "James T. Catlin Citizenship Award." After college, Mary joined the Department of Defense at the Pentagon, retiring in 1978 with 33 years of service. During her time with the DoD, Mary received numerous Outstanding Performance Awards and became Chief of the Administrative Division, Defense Telephone Service.

Mary married Richard Wallace Bagby, her husband of 50 years, on August 12, 1966, in Fairfax, VA. They were members of the Pinecrest Community in Annandale, VA, and later enjoyed time at Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, NC. Mary, a card lover, played Bridge quite often and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles.

Mary is survived by daughter Linda Gail (Bagby) Koch of Lexington, NC; son-in-law Steven Richard Jelinek; four grandchildren: Merrill (Jelinek) Ridgway, Adam Jelinek, Tatum Jelinek, and Cody Jelinek; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Haden Ridgeway, all of Northern Virginia, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, daughter Barbara Elaine (Bagby) Jelinek, and four siblings: Fred Pickett, Frances P. Clark, Dorothy P. Porch and Margaret "Tommie" P. Carpenter.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will join her husband, at a future date to be scheduled.