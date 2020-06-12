MARY BAILEY



Mary Louise Bailey (1941-2020)

Mary Louise Bailey (78) of Gaithersburg, MD, quietly passed away in her sleep on April 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James J. Bailey; daughter, Andrea; son, Aaron; brother, William; and grandchildren, Colton, Sara, and Christopher. Mary grew up in Illinois and was a graduate of University of Iowa with a degree in nursing. Her career spanned: from instructor of obstetrical nursing, to public service with the YWCA and YMCA, to residential remodeling, and finally to selling real estate; her love of houses and her desire to help others was reflected in her very many awards. Services at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store