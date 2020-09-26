MARY BAILEY

Or Copy this URL to Share



MARY LILLIAN BAILEY

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. She is survived by her son, Cornelius Bailey, Jr. (Patricia); daughter, Emma Moreno; four grandchildren, Tiffany Glenn, Cornelius Bailey III, Christopher Moreno, and Frances Bailey; five great grandchildren, Phoenix Bucci-Moreno, Eva Moreno, Justin Glenn, Makoma Moreno, and Talia Glenn; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Bailey may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, September 28 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.



