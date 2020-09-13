MARY BARKLEY

On Sunday September 6, 2020 Mary Louise Barkley of Berwyn Heights, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late William B. Barkley, Sr. of 53 years. Loving mother of Lynda (Wheeler), Susan (Hunter), William, Jr., Richard, Roger and Mary (Bennington). Also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In concern for the safety of extended family and friends due to the pandemic, Mary's funeral and interment was private. A future memorial service and celebration of her life will be held when the pandemic is no longer a threat, hopefully sometime in 2021.