

MARY SIMPSON BARNES



On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Mary Simpson Barnes, loving widow of Raymond Lee Barnes, Jr., passed away at the age of 78. She is survived by her three children Raymond Lee Barnes III, Mary Elizabeth Barnes Radebach, and Joseph William Barnes, nephew Harry Simpson, and nieces Ariel and Gillian Simpson, and several cousins.

Mimi, as she was known amongst her friends, was born on October 18, 1940 in Washington, DC to Charles C. Simpson and Mary K. Simpson, following WWII, she spent her formative years in Kensington, Maryland before moving to Salisbury, Maryland during high school. After graduating from high school in 1958, she went on to become a registered nurse working locally in both Fairfax and later Arlington Hospital from which she retired.

Following her retirement in 2006, she became a world traveler and found a renewed spirit of adventure and in her remaining years visited over 15 countries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Far East. Mimi was an ardent supporter of women's rights and was fascinated by politics. During election cycles she could be found canvasing local neighborhoods and working at the polls encouraging all to vote regardless of their political persuasion. She had a deep and abiding love of nature and delighted in all flora and fauna great and small. She claimed that if she could go back and pick a different career, she would have been a forest ranger. Mimi was also active in her church, Grace Episcopal, her local swim club, and enjoyed exploring museums and attending concerts and plays in the DC area.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia located at 3601 Russell Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goodwin House Foundation, Grace Episcopal School - Grace Annual Fund, The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria, or any other charity benefiting women and children in the DC metro area.