

MARY ELIZABETH BEAULIEU "Mae"(Age 87)



Of Potomac, MARYLAND peacefully passed on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born Mary E. O'Connor on May 26, 1932, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the daughter of Henry and Margaret O'Connor. Mary graduated from Sacred Heart school in 1949.

She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Gerard Joseph Beaulieu, Jr. of Potomac, MD and her four sons and their spouses: Gerard J. and Dani Beaulieu III of Rockville, MD; Matthew H. and Diane Beaulieu of Rochester, MA; Michael T. and Michele Beaulieu of Westfield, NJ; and, David B. and Jennifer Beaulieu of Hingham, MA; eight grandchildren; brother Hon. Henry O'Connor (Ret.) and his wife Sandra of Yarmouth, MA; sister Abbie Czelusniak and her husband Robert of Northampton, MA; four nieces and one nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Rd, Rockville, Maryland preceded by Visitation beginning at 12 noon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round John T. Hickey Preservation Fund, 221 Appleton St., Holyoke MA 01040 or email to: [email protected] , http:// www.holyokemerrygoround.org/donate