MARY ANN BENEDETTO (neé Luca)
Went into the Arms of our Lord on Tuesday September 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Anthony and Mary (Flamini) Luca. Raised in Southern New Jersey, Mary Ann graduated from St. Joseph's High School. Following high school, she attended the Florence Utt School of IBM where she learned to be a key punch operator. She married Rocco Anthony Benedetto who she met while in high school. In 1979, Rocco's career moved the family to Springfield, Virginia. She enjoyed teaching her family the joys of traditional Italian cooking and holiday cookie making. She also enjoyed playing card games and board games with her children and grandchildren. She had a career in the defense industry and worked at PreSearch Incorporated as a typesetter and word processor. She is survived by her husband, Rocco, her children, Rocky (and Marguerite) Benedetto, Dawn Benedetto, Joanne (and Louis) Littell and Michael (and Julie) Benedetto. Her grandchildren include Rebecca Benedetto, Nora Benedetto, Elizabeth Benedetto, Courtney Littell (d), Lyndisty Littell and Bella Benedetto. She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Luca and sister, Genevieve (and Robert) Solda and her niece, Marianne (and Eddie) Lynch and nephew, Mark Solda. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded by her sister, Joanne Brozowski. Mass will be held for Mary Ann on Saturday, September 13, at 1 p.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org
).