BENNETT Mary Lou Bennett January 10, 1931-April 4, 2020 Formerly of Leesburg Virginia and Silver Spring Maryland, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Scottsdale Arizona on April 4, 2020. She was 89 years old. Mrs. Bennett was born on January 10, 1931 in Ann Arbor Michigan to Jaime Alvarez-Daza, a Professor, and Luise Thomaier. In December of 1940, the family moved from Michigan to her father's home country of Bolivia where Mrs. Bennett was educated at the English Catholic School in La Paz. As a young adult, she worked as a journalist for the Newpaper La Ultima Hora in Lima Peru. Her first marriage in Bolivia was to Jaime Humerez with whom she had two daughters. As a young woman in 1959, Mrs. Bennett moved back to the United States with her two young daughters and settled in the Washington DC area, where she married Nelson Bennett III and had two sons; she divorced in 1970. After working for the Interamerican Development Bank, Mrs. Bennett embarked on a 23-year career with the World Bank. In 1998, Mrs. Bennett retired from her position as Executive Staff Assistant in the Latin American Executive Director's Office" Mrs. Bennett was passionately devoted to her family and was fiercely loyal to her many friends over the years. She enjoyed international travel and wasn't afraid to immerse herself in the many cultures she encountered, even if it came to sampling insects as culinary offerings. She always claimed that a huge part of her "heart" forever belonged to her beloved Bolivia...a sentiment which she imparted to her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Bennett loved cooking (especially "with love" for her family), making crafts (another tradition that has been passed down the generations in her family), collecting knick-knacks, gardening, flowers, birds (especially Cardinals), and the change of seasons. She particularly loved Christmas. Among her many wonderful qualities, Mrs. Bennett always had an unwaveringly positive and optimistic attitude about life in spite of any hardships she ever endured. This optimism would often translate into an endearing child-like wonder when encountering the world. But her main pride and joy were always her family. She is survived by her sister Carmen Alvarez-Daza of La Paz Bolivia and other siblings in Bolivia: Jaime (Jimmy) Alvarez-Daza (Evelyn), Jerry Alvarez-Daza (Elizabeth), and Bertha I Navajas (Carlos). Her children include: Carole J Zoellner (Gary) of Scottsdale Arizona, Heidi M. Daniels (Alan) of Las Vegas Nevada, Nelson Bennett IV (Amon) of Bethesda Maryland, and David S. Bennett (Vika) of Lovettsville Va. Her adoring grandchildren are: Tara Zoellner, Courtney Zoellner, Brittany D'Amico (Tony), Amber Zoellner, Nicholas (Kolya) Bennett, and Andrew Bennett. And her precious great-grandchildren are: Darby D'Amico, Molly D'Amico, Finley D'Amico, and Waylon Zoellner. Mrs. Bennett was pre-deceased by her beloved Dogs Opal and Abby and her cat Mitzi. Mrs. Bennett was cremated. Because of the current health crisis, funeral arrangements/services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Mrs. Bennett's wishes that expressions of sympathy should be made in the form of financial contributions to an Animal Welfare organization of your choice.Mrs. Bennett was cremated. Because of the current health crisis, funeral arrangements/services will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Mrs. Bennett's wishes that expressions of sympathy should be made in the form of financial contributions to an Animal Welfare organization of your choice.

