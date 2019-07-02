

MARY GEORGIANA BENTLEY

"Georgia"



Of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at 11:11 a.m. She was filled with kindness and love for everyone she met, and everyone had a special place in her heart. She was always there with a word of advice, a smile, a joke, or a wonderful handwritten letter. She found so much joy in helping others that there will be few in Rockville that weren't touched by her spirit in some way.

She was the beloved wife, for 56 years, to Frederick Bentley Jr. (deceased). Mother of Bruce (Susie), James (Kate), Nan Luther (Ron deceased), Lee Ann Tristano (Calvin Lee), Stephen (Mary Beth), and Mary Abbott (Eric). Survived also by 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Sister to Thomas (deceased) (Shirley), Rebecca, Leslie Tucker (deceased) (Juanita), Greg, and Ray (deceased) (Mary).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Pumphrey's Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 520 Viers Mill Rd., Rockville, 20852. Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church at the above address or to your preferred charity.