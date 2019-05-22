The Washington Post

MARY BLACKMON

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church
9832 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Notice
MARY BLACKMON  

On Monday, May 20, 2019, Mary Blackmon of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, P. Andre Blackmon, Michael Tony Blackmon, Keith Blackmon (Jessica), Darrell Blackmon (Mandy) and Rodney Blackmon; three brothers, Harry Void (Joyce), Leonard Void and John Void (Faye); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
