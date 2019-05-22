MARY BLACKMON
On Monday, May 20, 2019, Mary Blackmon of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, P. Andre Blackmon, Michael Tony Blackmon, Keith Blackmon (Jessica), Darrell Blackmon (Mandy) and Rodney Blackmon; three brothers, Harry Void (Joyce), Leonard Void and John Void (Faye); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.