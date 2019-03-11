



MARY BOCHANIS



On Thursday March 7, 2019 Mary Bochanis of Bethesda, MD. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gus. Mother of Diane Cerniglia (William). Grandmother of Mark Cerniglia (Aleksandra). Great-Grandmother of Andrew and Natalie. She is also survived by many other family members and friends. Mary lived a life filled with faith, love, and service. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, with Funeral Services to follow. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Preserve and Protect Fund at Saint Sophia, or to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, 7 West Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814.