MARY VIVIAN BOLEY
On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Mary Vivian Boley, age 91, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lewis M. Boley, Jr. Loving mother of Carol Shura (Walt), Judith Herman (Danny), Joanne Cudlip (Bill), and Mary Ellen Boley (Stephen); grandsons, Aaron Shura (Beth), and Colin Shura (Sarah). Surviving siblings, Bob and Paul Demers and Theresa Hannon. Vivian's passions were traveling and gardening. She was a long-standing volunteer for the American Horticultural Society. Additionally, she was a White House volunteer for almost ten years.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Vivian to the American Horticultural Society (https://www.ahsgardening.org
/) and/or to the Little Sisters of the Poor (http://www.littlesistersofthepoorvirginia.org
/). Additional information may be found at