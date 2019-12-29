The Washington Post

MARY BOLEY

Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 S. Washington St.
Alexandria, VA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 S. Washington St.
Alexandria, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Basilica of Saint Mary
310 S. Royal St.
Alexandria, VA
MARY VIVIAN BOLEY  

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Mary Vivian Boley, age 91, of Alexandria, VA passed away. Beloved wife of the late Lewis M. Boley, Jr. Loving mother of Carol Shura (Walt), Judith Herman (Danny), Joanne Cudlip (Bill), and Mary Ellen Boley (Stephen); grandsons, Aaron Shura (Beth), and Colin Shura (Sarah). Surviving siblings, Bob and Paul Demers and Theresa Hannon. Vivian's passions were traveling and gardening. She was a long-standing volunteer for the American Horticultural Society. Additionally, she was a White House volunteer for almost ten years.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Vivian to the American Horticultural Society (https://www.ahsgardening.org/) and/or to the Little Sisters of the Poor (http://www.littlesistersofthepoorvirginia.org/).

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
