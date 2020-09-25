MARY BOLTON

MARY ELIZABETH BOLTON
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Bolton (nee Farrell) of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away. Beloved wife of Gil Bolton; loving mother of Maggie and Garrett; loving daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Farrell (nee Hamill); sister of Sharon, James Jr. (Deborah), Colleen (Matthew), Erin (Jeffery), and Kathleen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her devoted father, James J. Farrell, Sr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, (www.lupus.org
).