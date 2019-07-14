

MARY BOSKA

(Age 93)



Died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a life filled with family and faith. Born February 1, 1926 in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was the third of seven daughters born to the late Paul and Mary Meyer. She is survived by her 10 children and their spouses, Maryann (Scott), John (Cindy), Joseph (Michelle), Joan (Alvin), Robert (Mariana), Bernardine (Ralph), Peter (Ruth), Kathleen (Dave), Karen (Irwin) and Christina (Balmore). She will be missed by her 20 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Her sister, Rita Meyer and sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Ray Labas will mourn her as well. Predeceased by her husband, Joe after 41 years of marriage, as well as four sisters, Margaret, Helen (Steve) Ann (Sam) and Betty (Richard). Mary was an enthusiastic and competitive participant in Senior Games at the local, state and national levels. She and her teammates were the Silver Stars (Senior 3-on-3) Basketball Team coached by her daughters to many victories. Her spirit and zest for life will be the bright spots in our memories of Mom.

Viewing at Jefferson Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family would be honored by a donation in her memory to the .