Mary Boteler
Mary Carroll Boteler  
(Age 100)  Of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Ocean Pines, MD and Adelphi, MD, Mary Boteler died on Saturday, August 1 2020, following a brief illness. Mrs. Boteler was born in Washington, DC, to James and Edna Carroll. She attended St. Patrick's Academy in Washington and worked for the War Department during World War II. Mrs. Boteler is survived by children Michael (Bobbie) Boteler, Donald (Ann) Boteler, Christine (Steve) Haynes, Jean Marie (Rob) Izzi, Paul (Teri) Boteler, and John (Cathy) Boteler; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 64 years, William J. Boteler, brother Buddy Carroll and sister Anne Hughes. Mrs. Boteler was a lifelong devout Catholic, an accomplished and avid bridge player, a loyal friend to many and a loving and dedicated mother and homemaker to her large and grateful family. Due to Covid restrictions and concerns, funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence, http://www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org/donations/www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
