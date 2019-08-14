

MARY BOWEN



Passed away on August 11, 2019. Mary was a retired Cosmetologist. Mary and Stanley began their love affair in 1956 while attending Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, MD. After graduating in 1960, they were married November 25, 1960 at Temple Hills Baptist Church. The Rev. J. Suttey performed the ceremony. Mary and Stanley lived and made their home in Charles County, Maryland for over 49 years.

Survived by her loving husband, Stanley Bowen; children, Susan Marie Conner (Michael), Linda D. Bennett (Jeff), and Stanley William Bowen; brother, Charles Gaines; brother-in-law, Charles D. Bowen; sister-in-law, Anita Scott; grandchildren, Justin A. Wines (Jaqueline), Steven A. Davis (Amanda), Mary Lynn Bowling (Daniel), Jake Shelton, and Chad Bowen; great-grandchildren, Hank Davis, Hannah Davis, Nalani Rae Wines, Heather Davis, Olivia Bowling; nephew, Kyle Bowen (Laura); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Visitation on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and where Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, La Plata, MD. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions to Tri-County Animal Shelter, 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.