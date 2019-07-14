

Of Landsdowne, VA, died July 5, 2019. Wife for 42 years of Patrick W. Boyd and mother of Daniel P. Boyd and Samuel P. Boyd. She is survived by her brother, Joseph M. Power; her sisters, Kathryn Power Van Helden, Joan Power Youngblood, and Sheila Power Green; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph T. Power, past president of the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' International Association; her mother, Mary Powers Power; and brother, Jay Power. Born in Chicago, IL, she graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Washington, DC, and the University of Dayton. She worked as an editor for more than 30 years at the American Federation of Teachers in Washington, DC. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, July 18, 7 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home; 171 Maple Ave W; Vienna, VA. Interment will be held Friday, July 19, 10 a.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, 2650 South Arlington Mill Dr; Arlington, VA 22206; or to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, 1156 15th St NW, Suite 1020; Washington, DC 20005.