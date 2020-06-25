

MARY VIRGINIA BOYD (nee Coyle)

Mary Boyd went to be with God and Pop-Pop on June 20, 2020. While it was a sad event for her long list of survivors it was a relief for her, as she had spent the last ten years describing herself as old and grouchy. While she may have been old, she was seldom grouchy and her zest for life kept her going for 90 eventful years. Mary was raised in the Georgetown area of Washington, DC which is where she met her late husband Kevin T. Boyd. They eventually settled in Rockville, MD where she lived for 50 years. It was here where they raised the aforementioned survivors: Children Patrick (Susan) Boyd, Michael Boyd, Tracy (Rick) Walton, Rita (Dirk) Kooiman; Grandchildren Lauren (Daniel) Tarketon, Ryan (Aubree) Walton, Leslie Boyd, Lindsay (Kurt) McBride, Katie Kooiman; Great Grandchildren Jack, Sydney, Tristen, Henley; and the Coyle and Gallagher Cousins.Mary worked at NIH for many years but her favorite job was being "Nana" to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She loved making friends everywhere she went, from the beauty parlor to exercise class to Daly Elementary in Germantown, MD, where she volunteered. If you were lucky enough to meet her, chances were good she would slip you a roll of Mentos, a pack of Milano cookies, or if you were really special, a palmed $20 bill. She always wanted friends and family to be comfortable and well fed, saying "take another, they're little!" Mary's absolute favorite pastime was gambling. While she loved trips to local casinos to play the slots, and celebrated her 85th birthday in Las Vegas, she would turn any game the family played into an opportunity to wager bets. She would carry a stack of $1 bills to play card games and to give to family members at Thanksgiving celebrations who naively didn't bring enough cash. But it was not about the payout for her, rather, it was just the joy of playing. When she did win, she would distribute her winnings to everyone so they could play again.If you would like to honor Mary, play a hand of cards for a dollar each, or do a few spins of the slot machine, preferably Triple 7's, and definitely on "Max Bet". In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider making a donation to her favorite charity, Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd., Washington, DC, 20017.There will be no service at this time.



