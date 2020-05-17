Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY BOYLE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Mary Keenan Boyle, age 84, of Ashburn, VA, passed away on April 30, 2020, from Covid-19 at Tribute at One Loudoun in Ashburn, VA. Mary was the wife for 62 years of her loving husband, Richard W. Boyle of Ashburn. Together they had four children. Their daughter Susan predeceased her mother in 1990. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Mary Ellen and Elizabeth; son Richard, Jr. and his wife, Genette and eight grandchildren, Amanda, Carolyn, Rebecca and Michael Maher, Matthew and Rachel Boyle and James and Richard Mobley. Mary was a graduate of The New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, earning her degree as a Registered Nurse. During her life, she worked at The Alexandria Hospital, Group Health Association, Humana Health and Kaiser Permanente. After raising her children, Mary enjoyed her work, volunteering in community projects and traveling the world with her husband to many interesting destinations, eventually visiting all seven continents. She will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Mary Keenan and her brother, James Keenan. She is survived by her brother, Avery Michael Keenan and brother-in-law, John Boyle, Jr. and his wife, Patricia. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Tribute for their care and company during her time there and particularly for becoming her loving family for her final days during these most unusual times. Pro Healthcare Services LLC was also very caring and supportive of Mary and her family. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the . Due to the current limitations, a memorial service and interment will be held at a later date.

