MARY T. BOZZONETTI (Age 88)  

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Mary T. Bozzonetti, of Beltsville, MD. Beloved sister of the late Doris F. Bozzonetti. Also survived by many loving friends.
 
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Rd., Beltsville, MD 20705. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 6, 2019
