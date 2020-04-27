The Washington Post

MARY ANN BRANDTS (Age 94)  

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Mary Ann Brandts, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John W. Brandts, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph L., Bernard D., Charles D., Paul T., and the late John W. Brandts, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joseph L. Jr., Brian T., Jason B., Jill C., Gregory W., and Christopher David Brandts. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. Services are private. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

