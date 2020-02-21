

Mary Ann Duval Bright



Passed away in Hamden, CT, on February 2, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC in 1943 and lived in the greater DC area until 2016. She worked in public service under Robert Kennedy until his death and then worked in some of the largest law firms in Washington including Howry & Simon and Steptoe & Johnson. She is survived by her sister Kathy Tanner Lilley and brother-in-law Jimmy Lilley, of Suffolk, Virginia, sister-in-law Nancy Givans of Great Falls, VA; daughter Elysa Bright Bryant of Guilford, CT and son Ted Bright of Oxnard, CA; grandchildren Harrison, Cade, Taylor, Dane and Tanner; nephews Jesse, Jay and Christopher; nieces Jenny, Katie, Anna, Christine and Cortney; great-grandson Michael and great nephew Tanner. Services previously held. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider donating a book to your local library. A memorial tribute can be found at