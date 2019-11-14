The Washington Post

MARY BROWN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY BROWN.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Capital Baptist Church
3504 Gallows Rd.
Annandale, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Capital Baptist Church
3504 Gallows Rd.
Annandale, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Capital Baptist Church
3504 Gallows Rd.
Annandale, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY LOUISE BROWN

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is survived by her six daughters, Ethel, Beverley, Mary, Lisa, Denice and Elizabeth; four sons, Robert, Ronald, Michael and Eugene; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a devoted niece, Shirley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Brown may be viewed at Capital Baptist Church, 3504 Gallows Rd., Annandale, VA on Friday, November 15 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.