MARY LOUISE BROWN
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is survived by her six daughters, Ethel, Beverley, Mary, Lisa, Denice and Elizabeth; four sons, Robert, Ronald, Michael and Eugene; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a devoted niece, Shirley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Brown may be viewed at Capital Baptist Church, 3504 Gallows Rd., Annandale, VA on Friday, November 15 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park.