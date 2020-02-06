The Washington Post

MARY BROWN (1936 - 2020)
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Mary of the Assumption Church
14908 Main St.
Upper Marlboro, MD
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
St Mary of the Assumption Church
14908 Main St.
Upper Marlboro, MD
MARY ELIZABETH BROWN  
(Age 83)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She is survived by her children, Deborah Jones and Stacy Shropshire (Maurice Walker) sister, Shirley Ann Weston; brothers, Frank Jones, Calvert Jones (Inez) sister-in-law, Sandra Jones, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St Mary of the Assumption Church, 14908 Main St. Upper Marlboro, MD from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
