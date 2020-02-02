

Mary Joyce Burks (Age 87)



Died peacefully on December 21, 2019 in Payson, AZ.

Joy graduated from Fairfax High School and George Washington Univ. She married Craighill Burks in 1952 and worked as a homemaker and an office manager. She was very supportive of and involved in Craigh's career as a teacher and school administrator, and moved the family between Virginia, Delaware, New York, and Florida. She lived in Northern Virginia most of her life and retired to their home in Oakton, Va.

Joy was an accomplished seamstress and an award-winning wood carver. She was active with the Northern Virginia Carvers and Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild. When not making things, she loved supporting her family (she was often the only parent in the stands at (far) away sporting events) and being outdoors whether hiking, camping, or going on backpacking and canoeing trips with family.

Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years. She is survived by her siblings, Wilson (Bill) Rowland and Mona Rowland, her three children, Deborah (Clary) Partridge, Rebekah Roberts, and Timothy Burks, and her seven grandchildren.